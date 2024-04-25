EDITORIAL: A first step in the right direction
Climbdown over the chairmanship is welcome, but MultiChoice needs to be scrupulous about governance
25 April 2024 - 05:00
The abrupt extension of the tenure of Imtiaz Patel, chair of takeover target MultiChoice, was always going to cause controversy among corporate governance advocates and gurus. It should have been expected and managed from the start of the talks about the SA-French transaction.
For this, the board has to shoulder the blame for the fallout occasioned by its decision to keep him on after reappointing him as chair and then creating a deputy chair position. ..
