POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Smaller parties position themselves for coalitions
It seems likely that both the ANC and the DA will lose heavily in the metros
17 October 2021 - 16:06
Campaigning for the local government elections will continue to dominate headlines this week but apart from this, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will appear in the high court in Bloemfontein with his co-accused on Tuesday to face 13 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to a R225m asbestos tender awarded while he was premier of Free State.
Magashule was suspended by the ANC pending the outcome of the trial...
