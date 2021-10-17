Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Smaller parties position themselves for coalitions It seems likely that both the ANC and the DA will lose heavily in the metros B L Premium

Campaigning for the local government elections will continue to dominate headlines this week but apart from this, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will appear in the high court in Bloemfontein with his co-accused on Tuesday to face 13 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering related to a R225m asbestos tender awarded while he was premier of Free State.

Magashule was suspended by the ANC pending the outcome of the trial...