‘Civil war’ in the Free State ANC
It’s the Magashule faction against the Dukwana grouping as the fractious rulers go head to head with firings, counter-firings and court battles — while control of the province’s only metro may be in the balance
14 October 2021 - 05:00
Internal ANC ructions take a back seat ahead of elections as the party faithful pull together to ensure victory — but across the country, factional battles are simmering just beneath the surface.
In the Free State, the battle between loyalists of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and a newly installed temporary provincial leadership structure has reached boiling point...
