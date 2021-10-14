News & Fox ‘Civil war’ in the Free State ANC It’s the Magashule faction against the Dukwana grouping as the fractious rulers go head to head with firings, counter-firings and court battles — while control of the province’s only metro may be in the balance B L Premium

Internal ANC ructions take a back seat ahead of elections as the party faithful pull together to ensure victory — but across the country, factional battles are simmering just beneath the surface.

In the Free State, the battle between loyalists of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and a newly installed temporary provincial leadership structure has reached boiling point...