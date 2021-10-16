ANC is changing, Ramaphosa says as he tries to win back Tshwane

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa avoided any interaction with the media on Friday after Thursday’s hostage drama in which military veterans held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele against their will at the St George's Hotel in Pretoria.

Instead, Ramaphosa focused on campaigning when he visited Tshwane with just over two weeks before the November 1 local government elections.

Joined by ANC national executive committee members Fikile Mbalula, Zizi Kodwa, Aaron Motsoaledi and Pule Mabe, Ramaphosa told residents they should ensure the party regains power in the metro after a dismal showing in 2016.

Before Ramaphosa spoke in searing heat in the Mabopane’s Reatlegile voting district, the ANC’s deputy chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, observed a moment of silence for slain councillor Tshepo Motaung, who was shot 22 times last month.

To those responsible, Lesufi said: “They can run, but you cannot hide. We will find them.”

Ramaphosa told residents that on November 1 “we will see which party will govern Tshwane. Will it be a Mickey Mouse party or a party that knows that it is boss?”

He reminded the crowd — which gave him a warm welcome — that in 2016 people did not go out to vote, which led to the DA-led coalition government.

“If we tell the truth, we are in this trouble in Tshwane because we did not go out and vote. We will accept that in the ANC there was infighting and no one was listening to anybody,” he said.

This was one of the reasons people decided not to vote. “We have put that in the past. When I heard that your candidate councillor was killed, my heart was sore. When I heard that there are thugs and criminals that killed your candidate, we will follow up and they will be arrested.”

Conceding that the party had erred, he said, “We have made some mistakes in the past and we are now changing. We are in the process of renewal.

“We are going to bring about changes in Tshwane, we are going to make sure that there is service delivery. People are complaining about the lack of houses, water, electricity and unemployment. We heard you.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC was working to create jobs for the youth. “We know the needs of our people. We know that they want us to move forward. I noticed that this place is so filthy. The problem is that the municipality that is governing does not care about the people. It has become very clear that this municipality is looking out for the interests of a few people.”