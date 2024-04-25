KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta AI lands in our apps, whether we like it or not
If your Facebook feed isn’t already full of users mistaking AI content for real life, expect it to be
25 April 2024 - 12:47
If you’ve updated your mobile apps since the weekend you may have noticed a shiny new feature on your Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp apps, courtesy of parent company Meta.
On April 18 the tech leviathan began rolling out the integration of Meta AI – an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, English language chatbot – into these apps in a dozen countries, including SA, Canada, Australia, Nigeria and New Zealand. Meta AI was available in the US last year, and can also be accessed via the website, meta.ai...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.