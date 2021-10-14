Defiant Zuma hits out at Zondo in address to supporters
Former president makes virtual appearance at Durban gathering
14 October 2021 - 18:25
Showing no signs of illness or remorse, a defiant former president Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters for the first time since his release from incarceration and hit out at those responsible for his jail sentence, including Zondo commission judge Raymond Zondo.
Dressed in a flowery shirt and appearing calm, relaxed and healthy Zuma said he viewed his incarceration as an “unconstitutional process” and remains “a prisoner under very strict parole conditions”...
