LETTER: State of depression

Various commentators have referred to widespread national depression in SA, and it is not surprising. We have all had to face that the country has been seriously ripped off financially, and new examples emerge daily.

The government is showing itself to be useless in nearly all departments, many being barely or non-functional. Probably worst of all, our president is proving himself untrustworthy and glacially slow in the many things needed to give our economy a chance.

So many South Africans at all levels are doing their best to progress the country — but not him. Cyril Ramaphosa’s actions deny his “comforting” words, retaining and promoting known wrongdoers, putting incompetents in key positions and only halfheartedly dealing with ongoing corruption when it suits him. The party remains far more important to him than the country.

Ramaphosa won’t use the many skilled and motivated people outside the ANC.

Yet there is no hope that the ANC will self-correct: it should split because there is no hope of unity and no hope of essential progress for the country as a whole while infighting absorbs all its efforts.

Despite all this there is little hope of the ANC being ousted as the “governing” party. No wonder the country is depressed.

Roger Briggs

Edenvale

