Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State of depression

Citizens have to face fact country is still being ripped off

22 August 2021 - 20:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Various commentators have referred to widespread national depression in SA, and it is not surprising. We have all had to face that the country has been seriously ripped off financially, and new examples emerge daily.

The government is showing itself to be useless in nearly all departments, many being barely or non-functional. Probably worst of all, our president is proving himself untrustworthy and glacially slow in the many things needed to give our economy a chance.

So many South Africans at all levels are doing their best to progress the country — but not him. Cyril Ramaphosa’s actions deny his “comforting” words, retaining and promoting known wrongdoers, putting incompetents in key positions and only halfheartedly dealing with ongoing corruption when it suits him. The party remains far more important to him than the country.

Ramaphosa won’t use the many skilled and motivated people outside the ANC.

Yet there is no hope that the ANC will self-correct: it should split because there is no hope of unity and no hope of essential progress for the country as a whole while infighting absorbs all its efforts.

Despite all this there is little hope of the ANC being ousted as the “governing” party. No wonder the country is depressed.

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties rush to submit municipal poll candidates

ANC is under pressure to meet Monday’s deadline
Politics
1 hour ago

Public enterprises aims at strict vetting of SOE appointments

This is in a bid to rid public entities of corruption and mismanagement, MPs told
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: New speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is no stranger to controversy

She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party
National
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Was the state capture inquiry worth it?

The Ramaphosa faction in the ANC had to be seen to do something about corruption, and turned to the commission
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: The ANC is a choice that has now become a crisis

There's not enough money to both keep the ANC in power and placate the unemployed
Opinion
6 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Can we overcome Zuma's dysfunctional legacy?

Join the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, on August 18
Economy
6 days ago

LETTER: Economic system just does not deliver like it did

Of course we must cater for those in need, but why there are so many who are destitute?
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Odds are the proposed social security tax ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
Judgment on citizenship a blow for thousands of ...
Opinion
3.
Private equity firm’s £7bn Morrison takeover ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: MTN was right to walk away from ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
China’s wealth redistribution plan will take ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Popo Molefe failed to deal with Prasa rot, says Ramaphosa

National

GARY RYNHART: A free press helps keep the looters at bay

Opinion

LETTER: State ignored my graft-busting ideas

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.