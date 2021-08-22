Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties rush to submit municipal poll candidates BL PREMIUM

Monday is the deadline for political parties to submit candidate lists for the municipal elections to the Independent Electoral Commission.

The DA will announce its five mayoral candidates for major cities on Monday, with finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis tipped to take the position in what remains a stronghold for the party — Cape Town. The GOOD party, headed by former DA mayor Patricia de Lille, announced that member of the Western Cape provincial legislature Brett Heron will stand as its leader in the city...