POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties rush to submit municipal poll candidates
22 August 2021 - 19:24
Monday is the deadline for political parties to submit candidate lists for the municipal elections to the Independent Electoral Commission.
The DA will announce its five mayoral candidates for major cities on Monday, with finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis tipped to take the position in what remains a stronghold for the party — Cape Town. The GOOD party, headed by former DA mayor Patricia de Lille, announced that member of the Western Cape provincial legislature Brett Heron will stand as its leader in the city...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now