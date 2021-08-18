Public enterprises aims at strict vetting of SOE appointments
This is in a bid to rid public entities of corruption and mismanagement, MPs told
18 August 2021 - 20:12
The government is planning to intensify the vetting of non-executive directors and other employees at state-owned entities (SOEs) to improve the quality of appointments.
Deputy director-general in the department of public enterprises Melanchton Makobe told parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee on Wednesday that the vetting of employee appointments at SOEs will involve stringent background checks and will prohibit officials from doing businesses with the entity in which they are employed. ..
