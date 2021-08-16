Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC is a choice that has now become a crisis

There's not enough money to both keep the ANC in power and placate the unemployed

16 August 2021 - 16:09 Willem Cronje
President Ramaphosa's protestations before Judge Raymond Zondo that the ANC is curbing corruption are disingenuous.  He must know the ANC is built on corruption. Its very foundations are corrupt. The ANC is therefore a choice that has now become a crisis.

In a democracy, which the ANC aspires towards, supporters fund the governing party. In SA it is the opposite — the governing party funds its supporters. It does this, and can only do this, by corrupt means. Cadres are deployed to steal from state enterprises and government departments, that is from the taxpayer. They do this by inflating contracts.

Their “profit” keeps them happy (and ensures they support the governing party), and they give 10%-20% of their illicit gains to the party. This has so far kept the ANC in power, but at great cost first to the increasingly  impoverished nation, and second  to themselves. The “lucky” cadres are learning a lot about rigging contracts, but not much about business. Protected from competition in the market, they seldom develop any business competence.

The problem for the ANC is that the middle class — the tax base — is dwindling and the growing ranks of unemployed are demanding grants. There is simply not enough money to both keep the ANC in power and placate the unemployed. The only solution for the governing party and country is to abandon black economic empowerment (BEE), which is merely a shield for rigged contracts, and enable the market to allocate resources. This means abandoning the central tenet of the ANC. But it's either this or suicide for the party.

Willem Cronje, Cape Town

LETTER: It’s time for the ANC to have the courage to follow successful growth strategies

There is irrefutable evidence that ANC policy is the direct cause of greater poverty in SA
LETTER: Practical questions about cadre deployment

The practice thwarts a professional public service, despite what Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo commission
SA’s shrinking middle class

New research shows that while the poor have been hardest hit by the pandemic, middle-class and high-earning South Africans —the mainstay of the ...
