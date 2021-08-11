STATE CAPTURE PROBE
Popo Molefe failed to deal with Prasa rot, says Ramaphosa
11 August 2021 - 23:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa took aim at former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chair Popo Molefe on Wednesday, saying he did not do his part in dealing with the rot at the agency.
Ramaphosa was testifying at the state capture inquiry where he was asked to respond to claims by Molefe that the ANC top six ignored his cry for help to stop corruption at the embattled rail agency...
