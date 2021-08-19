NEWS ANALYSIS: New speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is no stranger to controversy
She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party
19 August 2021 - 20:36
From accusations of corruption to allegations of abusing state resources, newly elected national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has never been far from controversy.
She was formally elected as national assembly speaker in parliament on Thursday amid threats of court action by the New Nation Movement NGO. The EFF, the third largest party in parliament, abstained from voting in protest at Mapisa-Nqakula’s candidacy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now