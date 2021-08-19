National NEWS ANALYSIS: New speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is no stranger to controversy She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party BL PREMIUM

From accusations of corruption to allegations of abusing state resources, newly elected national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has never been far from controversy.

She was formally elected as national assembly speaker in parliament on Thursday amid threats of court action by the New Nation Movement NGO. The EFF, the third largest party in parliament, abstained from voting in protest at Mapisa-Nqakula’s candidacy...