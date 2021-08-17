JOHN DLUDLU: Was the state capture inquiry worth it?
The Ramaphosa faction in the ANC had to be seen to do something about corruption, and turned to the commission
17 August 2021 - 17:50
Three years later, and nearly R1bn spent. This is what it has taken for the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to conclude its work.
Last Wednesday the commission heard testimony from its final witness, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and now the country eagerly awaits its report and — critically — its findings and recommendations...
