Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State ignored my graft-busting ideas

11 July 2021 - 18:44
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

I agree with Kganki Matabane’s article on professionals’ obligation to society, though I have some questions (“We all have the obligation to do the right thing”, July 6).

I wrote to various departments in 2020 and escalated to the office of the president, offering fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) solutions to avoid fraud and corruption during the disbursement of the initial funding that was approved for Covid-19 relief, but my letters fell on deaf ears. What, if any, say does a citizen like me have?

We have highly qualified individuals operating as government officials, yet I as a citizen was able to spot the disaster that unfolded way in advance. Why couldn’t these highly skilled officials?

Private entities must be held accountable if services that are paid for are not delivered, but why would they turn away from an advertised tender? Does the government not have watchdogs analysing the legitimacy of tenders?

The system of fraud and corruption in our government is highly complex and planned. It is unfortunate that we can only stand by and watch our motherland decay.

Our government says there are many ways in which it is creating jobs, but are they real jobs or just jobs that are created to manipulate employment figures?

Nilesh Maharaj
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHN DLUDLU: ANC faces conundrum of saving face or uniting the party at all costs

The leadership has shown ineptitude in dealing with the Zuma phenomenon
Opinion
5 days ago

ROSS HARVEY: Zuma’s prison sentence is good news for governance

Constitutional Court acts a courageous bulwark against the former president’s defiance of the law
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC and Jacob Zuma are not above the law

The former president should be going to prison for life after what he has done to our country and its people
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Mashatile blindly follows China

ANC treasurer-general’s ignorance of how the Chinese Communist Party deals with corruption is an embarrassment
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Loss of ‘tenderpreneur’ funding is behind ANC’s financial straits

ANC tolerated corruption on a huge scale because  it benefited from it
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: No end to the corruption fight

Digital Vibes contract shows that the Zondo commission and the PPE scandal haven’t materially changed ethical behaviour
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa shows courage where ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Delta is everywhere, any way you ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Sisi Khampepe vilified for doing her duty
Opinion / Letters
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
Eswatini’s ‘open for business’ vision reduced to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

KGANKI MATABANE: We all have the obligation to do the right thing

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Ramaphosa’s flights of fancy

Opinion

Gauteng taking disciplinary steps over Covid-19 graft

National

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Looters in chief

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.