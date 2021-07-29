Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC on the wrong side of history again

In the real world AU countries acknowledge that Israel is a valuable, reliable partner

29 July 2021 - 15:23
Picture: WERNER HILLS
Picture: WERNER HILLS

At least the ANC is consistent. It is always on the wrong side of history.

This week we saw the Cuban government viciously crack down on its people, who have had enough of government-mandated poverty and stagnation, and Israel was given observer status at the AU, it having relations with 46 African nations.

In response to the first, the plight of the Cuban people was met with silence by the ANC, which continues to laud the communist dictatorship and give it fraudulent funding under cover of the fake employment of Cuban doctors and engineers. In response to the second it screams “appalled, appalled I tell you!”

In the ANC world Israel is being “rewarded” by the AU, but in the real world the AU countries acknowledge that Israel is a valuable, reliable partner that helps them on the ground where it matters, inter alia water provision, security, agriculture, health and technology.

Oddly enough, Africa prefers practical action rather than the racial rhetoric that is all that comes out of the ANC. Living in the past is the reason SA is falling behind the rest of Africa. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

