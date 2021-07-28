LETTER: Basic income grant is not the answer

Peter Attard Montalto is absolutely correct, a basic income grant is not the answer to our country’s problems (“Basic income grant could hobble the poor forever”, July 25). Clearly, the ANC has not thought further than the upcoming election in considering this proposal. The reality is that our nation’s problems have a long gestation and solving them will also take time.

Our education system must be fixed so that all our people receive a decent education from five years and onwards. This will mean facing down the unions in that field so the teaching nonperformers are replaced with upskilled personnel and modern teaching aids, and all schools have suitable premises.

The national unions must be brought to their senses so the inordinate power they exercise on behalf of their minority of members is limited in the national interest. Any person looking for employment should be able to offer their labour at the market rate for the job, not kept out by high minimum wages and onerous conditions on employers.

People need and want to work, to earn a living and contribute to their own and their families’ wellbeing. The national minimum wages at current levels must be reduced but the concept maintained so that there is a degree of protection for the least skilled. As the ANC so often repeats, job creation is essential — any job, not just “decent work” subject to union rules.

At all levels of government there must be understanding that the coin has two sides, responsibility and accountability. The public servant at national, provincial or municipal level who defrauds, steals, is incompetent, accepts bribes or is just plain lazy must be held to account and removed with a minimum of procedural delay as appropriate.

Robert Stone, Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.