Cyril's cabinet conundrum Rumours of a cabinet reshuffle have been given fresh impetus by the recent unrest. But that's no easy job for Ramaphosa, given the calibre of candidates he's saddled with

Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci, in his Prison Notebooks, said of his society that "the crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear".

It is an eerily similar position to that of Cyril Ramaphosa since he became president in 2018 and more specifically now, as he prepares to reshuffle his cabinet...