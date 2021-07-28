PETER BRUCE: A dream of Istvan, Hungarian creator of jobs in SA
28 July 2021 - 18:15
A list of industrial sectors to which trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel intends to apply his localisation policies has been, um, “found” by me.
Localisation sounds good, as I've written before. It is basically a programme of import substitution driven by the belief that if we could only make the things we import here, we would be a paradise. It means imports of products to be localised will be subject to stiff import duties...
