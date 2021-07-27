LETTER: View that critical race theory is antiracial is flawed

In her letter, Jane Tempest assumes that because the US left has painted opposition to critical race theory (CRT) as “right wing”, it is only supported by “far-right fascists” in the 2022 elections (“Why is IRR entering anti-critical race theory debate?¨”, July 26).

This is a false assumption, and consideration of CRT shows why Tempest’s view that it is “antiracial” is flawed. The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) opposes it because its very premise is entirely based on the shallow assumption that the colour of your skin determines who and what you are.

This is a repulsive idea that also defined the decades of the obscenity that was apartheid. It has a narrow and incomplete reference to history, and it ignores the fact that whites were the victims of white repression just as blacks were of black repression.

Further, an idea premised on eternal white guilt and eternal black victimhood will result in an organic apartheid that cannot be what a decent society wants or needs.

From the real-life examples we have seen in schools to date, white children withdraw from interaction with black children in case they are accused of doing or saying anything that could offend.

CRT also doesn’t allow for redemption: white children are eternally responsible for the guilt of their forebears — or not even — just by virtue of the colour of their skin.

The IRR still views nonracialism as the most admirable of goals to constantly strive towards for creating the society we all want.

Sara Gon

Institute of Race Relations

