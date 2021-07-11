Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rekindle reconciliation to create egalitarian society

11 July 2021 - 21:13
As a people, we undoubtedly continue to be tormented by the legacy of apartheid almost daily. But we need not unnecessarily stoke the flames of division and animosity, which have the potential to undermine our hard-won democratic polity.

Providence demands no less of us than that we rekindle reconciliation if we are to leave behind a more egalitarian society for our progeny than the one many South Africans were born into.

Our grandchildren deserve a country that is governed through law and order and has the interests of its citizens at heart — above all others.

A pervasive culture of criminality in key institutions, coupled with grotesque inequality, continue to undermine efforts to construct a capable state that can deliver the critical services required to ensure development as well as prosperity in all corners of SA, urban and rural.

These and many other societal ills can no longer be accepted. Failure to sufficiently address these matters will only contribute to the already prevalent antipathy towards the government.

Political allegiances notwithstanding, it is now incumbent upon all of us as South Africans, regardless of race and ethnicity, to ensure we lend succour to those who seek to defend as well as buttress our democratic and egalitarian polity.

Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng

