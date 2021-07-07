Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bring back railway police

It will be cheaper to bring back the police than to replace destroyed trains and stolen cables

07 July 2021 - 17:41
Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD
When the ANC came to power it made some fatal executive decisions. One was disbanding the SA railway police.

There were police deployed on every major station in the country. The result? Crime at a minimum with few, if any, incidences of trains being burnt or cables being stolen. The stations were also kept in pristine conditions and delays were the exception rather than the rule. 

Now that the horse has bolted plans need to be put in place to right the situation. It’s a given that the cost will be exorbitant — and that’s not accounting for the filling of brown envelopes, which has become part and parcel of everything the ANC does.

However, it will be far cheaper to bring back police on the ground than to replace destroyed train sets and stolen cables. Their presence alone will act as a deterrent.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

Transnet steams ahead with plans for private rail access

Preparation for allowing operators onto network should be completed in about 15 months, says CEO Sizakele Mzimela
National
3 days ago

LETTER: Transnet needs a full police division

It used to have a 16,000-unit that was abolished
Opinion
1 week ago

Government to spend R45m to move people off railway lines, says Mbalula

The transport minister says the state will provide temporary housing for thousands of people who erected illegal dwellings during lockdown
National
1 month ago
