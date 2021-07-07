LETTER: Bring back railway police

When the ANC came to power it made some fatal executive decisions. One was disbanding the SA railway police.

There were police deployed on every major station in the country. The result? Crime at a minimum with few, if any, incidences of trains being burnt or cables being stolen. The stations were also kept in pristine conditions and delays were the exception rather than the rule.

Now that the horse has bolted plans need to be put in place to right the situation. It’s a given that the cost will be exorbitant — and that’s not accounting for the filling of brown envelopes, which has become part and parcel of everything the ANC does.

However, it will be far cheaper to bring back police on the ground than to replace destroyed train sets and stolen cables. Their presence alone will act as a deterrent.

Cliff Buchler

Claremont

