LETTER: We’re all lawyers. Err, sorry, no — vaccinologists

It’s official — we are all now lawyers. Yes, we have moved from being virologists, epidemiologists and economists to become constitutional law experts and incarceration gurus. Next week, we will be back as vaccinologists and political analysts. We are, after all, South Africans.

Last week was confusing. I laughed out loud as law professors and pseudo-advocates struggled to interpret the Constitutional Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. One law professor from a top university even said the high court might reverse the Constitutional Court ruling. What utter rubbish. Even this simple doctor, who has never seen the inside of a law class, knows it is impossible.

After the disappointing Piet Rampedi “decuplet” saga, the past week revealed some of the best journalism this country has to offer. The Zuma case and Covid-19 are clarion calls to the SA National Editors’ Forum to develop more specialist journalists in law, science and health. We have too many political journalists.

Meanwhile, the sky has not fallen. We still have a country to build.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.