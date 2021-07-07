Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vacillating vaccinators

The weak, prevaricating stance of the ANC is causing thousands of needless deaths

07 July 2021 - 17:34
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

We need no more evidence for vaccines than that 99% of deaths from Covid in the US in the past six months were among the unvaccinated. Half of Americans are now vaccinated. In SA the percentage is in the low single figures.

This is causing thousands of needless deaths and trillions of rand of economic damage. All because of the weak, prevaricating stance of the ANC early last year.

The governing party was unwilling to commit a few billion rand of taxpayers’ (not their own) money to place early orders for vaccines. This, history will show, was not the ANC’s finest moment.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

