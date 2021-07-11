AYABONGA CAWE: Faster vaccination an economic imperative
11 July 2021 - 16:15
Just less than 12% of the world’s population has now been fully vaccinated. In SA the percentage is considerably lower, amounting to fewer than half a million. However, more than three-million have received one dose, about 6% of the population.
From December 2020 there was a big surge in vaccination in the developed world, while there was little happening in Africa and other parts of the global South. There is a need to interrogate what accounts for such weak progress, and whether all of that can be attributed to bureaucratic bungling...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now