AYABONGA CAWE: Faster vaccination an economic imperative

Just less than 12% of the world’s population has now been fully vaccinated. In SA the percentage is considerably lower, amounting to fewer than half a million. However, more than three-million have received one dose, about 6% of the population.

From December 2020 there was a big surge in vaccination in the developed world, while there was little happening in Africa and other parts of the global South. There is a need to interrogate what accounts for such weak progress, and whether all of that can be attributed to bureaucratic bungling...