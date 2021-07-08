Features It is a powerful symbol: the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

Amid a messy pandemic response, a stuttering vaccine rollout, an anaemic economy, a constitutional crisis and an abandonment of the rule of law should Zuma have remained a free man, this morning would truly have plunged SA to the depths of despair.

But, as he has done so many times before, Zuma folded in the end. He handed himself over to police to begin his 15-month incarceration for contempt of court. There was no blood shed, no second Marikana, no laying down of lives — Zuma went with a whimper rather than a bang...