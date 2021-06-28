LETTER: Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu are ‘crude beasts’

The EFF is a dictatorship, and one has to be grateful to its former member and MP, Thembinkosi Rawula, for exposing in court the true colours of the two leaders, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, and what they represent — Stalinist in nature and thought.

Dictators are best described in the biblical passage of Revelation 13:7,15 in the following terms: “And authority was given over every tribe and people and tongue and nation ... and it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast should speak, and to cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain.”

It seems to me Malema and Shivambu are best characterised in the above passage, ready to “cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain”. Stalin, too, was such a crude beast. In the greater scheme of political calculations, it is Malema and Shivambu who are EFF; other members are mere appendages.

“Sometimes we are forced to kiss dogs or the devil to get funding,” the Supreme Court of Appeal heard said about them. Surely VBS Mutual Bank Bank was not a dog nor the devil? It was the people's bank, serving the needs of rural poor communities.

Now we know how the twosome, through nefarious and corrupt means, contributed to its demise. Now we know, thanks to last week’s judgment, that in the words of Rawula, Malema and Shivambu “ran the EFF like it was their own organisation”.

That is what modern-day beasts do. They centralise political power to themselves.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela, Via e-mail

