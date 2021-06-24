Politics ANC says it will be irresponsible for EFF to walk away from land issue Unclear if EFF leaders pitched up for a meeting to discuss wording of the proposed controversial amendment BL PREMIUM

The ANC in parliament says it will be irresponsible for the EFF to walk away now as the two parties drift further apart on the exact wording of the proposed controversial amendment to the constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

The EFF leadership was due to meet senior members of the ANC on Wednesday outside parliamentary processes to try to find common ground on the expropriation without compensation matter. However, it is unclear whether the meeting took place. EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu did not respond to text messages and phone calls, while ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment on Thursday...