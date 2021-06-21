ANC and EFF accused of undermining parliament
DA not surprised the two parties will try to negotiate a political settlement on the controversial property clause of the constitution
21 June 2021 - 19:17
A plan by the ANC and EFF to reach a bilateral agreement on the expropriation of land without compensation outside parliament undermines the role of the national legislature, the DA says.
“The announcement by the EFF that it will be meeting with the ANC’s ‘top six’ on Wednesday to negotiate a possible political settlement on their agreed plan on state custodianship of land is hardly surprising,” DA MP Annelie Lotriet said on Monday...
