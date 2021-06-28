CARTOON: EFF, a Covid-19 superspreader

Despite a muted close on Friday, the all share gained for the week, with industrial metals and banks rising the most
Monday, June 28 2021
Ban on liquor sales, and travel to and from Gauteng will hit ailing airlines and restaurants
Electoral Commission of SA earlier in June approved October 27 local elections
Case may see the furniture retailer face claims for repayments from mostly low-income customers
Niggling details have to be ironed out before Thursday’s implementation, industry players say
As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before
Former US president serves up familiar insults and grievances as Republicans vie for posts
The Czechs are now through to face a quarterfinal clash with Denmark in Baku on Saturday
Though it is wise to think about how to grow your personal wealth, what it takes to feel wealthy is a moving target
