Opinion

CARTOON: EFF, a Covid-19 superspreader

28 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Monday, June 28 2021
Monday, June 28 2021

ROB ROSE: The hypocrisy of Malema’s ‘march to save lives’

The EFF leader’s proclivity to intimidate and bully has never led to consequences – but this time, his opportunistic shape-shifting could cost lives
Opinion
6 days ago

ANC and EFF accused of undermining parliament

DA not surprised the two parties will try to negotiate a political settlement on the controversial property clause of the constitution
National
6 days ago

SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 infections surge

Under the measures, all gatherings will be prohibited, there will be a curfew from 9pm to 4am and the sale of alcohol will be banned
National
9 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Commission-fatigued SA could do with one on its Covid response

Another inquiry might not sound appealing but questions need to be asked about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis
Opinion
14 hours ago

Third Covid-19 wave to eclipse second, says acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

Prof Koleka Mlisana, the head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, says there is an urgent need to intensify the lockdown to restrict ...
National
1 day ago
Friday, June 25 2021
Friday, June 25 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: From Dlamini-Zuma to Parry, ...
Opinion
3.
Amid a cash-flush world, political rhetoric makes ...
Opinion
4.
SA Air Force lacks capability as force multiplier ...
Opinion
5.
SIPHO PITYANA: The man in the fedora was smart, ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.