LETTER: Queues of misery

I had tears in my eyes when I saw the long queues over the weekend, going for many kilometres, with tens of thousands of people standing in line for hours waiting patiently for food parcels.

I was reminded of the photos of people standing in long lines 26 years ago, eager to vote for the first time in their lives. Then it was a happy occasion, with the faces in the crowds full of hope, enthusiasm, excitement and euphoria.

What an indictment of the ANC government to let the country slide to the depths of despair we see today. This is not just the result of the pandemic but of years of mismanagement, maladministration, nepotism, abuse of power, patronage, corruption, looting, incompetence and negligence.

What we see on the faces of the crowds this time around is desperation, despondency, misery, agony, sorrow, pain and gloom, in the knowledge that they face an uncertain future.

Jean Michel Bouvier

|Bryanston