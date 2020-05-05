Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Queues of misery

Tens of thousands of people queuing for food reflects years of ANC mismanagement

05 May 2020 - 17:50
Residents of Motsoaledi informal settlement collect food parcels at Power Park in Soweto. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Residents of Motsoaledi informal settlement collect food parcels at Power Park in Soweto. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

I had tears in my eyes when I saw the long queues over the weekend, going for many kilometres, with tens of thousands of people standing in line for hours waiting patiently for food parcels.

I was reminded of the photos of people standing in long lines 26 years ago, eager to vote for the first time in their lives. Then it was a happy occasion, with the faces in the crowds full of hope, enthusiasm, excitement and euphoria.

What an indictment of the ANC government to let the country slide to the depths of despair we see today. This is not just the result of the pandemic but of years of mismanagement, maladministration, nepotism, abuse of power, patronage, corruption, looting, incompetence and negligence.

What we see on the faces of the crowds this time around is desperation, despondency, misery, agony, sorrow, pain and gloom, in the knowledge that they face an uncertain future.

Jean Michel Bouvier
|Bryanston

LETTER: Absurdly high hopes of saving SAA

How can the government expect to save an entity it has so thoroughly destroyed?
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Plight of illegal immigrants a grave danger

Migrants have no realistic prospect of relief in their home countries, especially those who come from Zimbabwe
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: People now fear the government more than the virus

Draconian regulations have turned co-operation into confrontation
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: When all means some at exclusive ‘Solidarity Fund’

‘All South Africans’ and ‘our people’ are terms reserved for a select few
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Salute for great man of justice, Denis Goldberg

Death of fiery fighter for justice is a huge loss to humanity
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Could Bheki Cele and Nkosazana ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Dan Moyane, have I got news for you!
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
CAROL PATON: Patel’s red pen will help to write ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Absurdly high hopes of saving SAA
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Where there’s smoke, there’s Zuma fire
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Seeds with food parcels

Opinion / Letters

Desperate Zimbabwe out of financial options amid Covid-19

World / Africa

LETTER: People now fear the government more than the virus

Opinion / Letters

DA puts Ebrahim Patel under pressure to fully open up e-commerce

National

ROB ROSE: See no evil: Mkhize’s transparency problem

Opinion

MICHAEL MORRIS: Luxury of finger pointing while the poor take a beating

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.