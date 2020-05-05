LETTER: Seeds with food parcels

The pandemic is all-consuming right now, and most people’s attention has been focused on short-term fixes: the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme, food parcels, government handouts, as well as getting back to work. But Covid-19 will be around for a while, as will our anaemic economy.

If we want to flatten the curve on imminent starvation (later this year, once our obvious reserves have been consumed) I think the good Samaritans handing out food parcels should include packets of seeds, for whatever type of vegetables can be grown during winter, so that there is at least some subsistence DIY food for the poorest of the poor come August, September and October.

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish…

Michael Schirnig

Via e-mail