Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Absurdly high hopes of saving SAA

How can the government expect to save an entity it has so thoroughly destroyed?

03 May 2020 - 20:49
An SAA aeroplane at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Truth has to be stranger than fiction if the SAA saga is to be believed. The government seemingly actually believes it can save a bankrupt airline. How, when the government has totally messed up every economic venture into which it has entered? How on earth can it expect to save an entity it has so thoroughly destroyed?

Surely someone within the ANC has come across Albert Einstein’s telling observation: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used to create them.” Or Winston Churchill’s relevant wisdom: “If you destroy a free market you create a black market. If you make 10,000 regulations you destroy all respect for the law.”

In short, small government by big people must replace big government by small people. The government has to butt out of the economy and allow the private sector to do what it does best: make profits, create jobs and root out the corruption that pervades the public sector.  

John Spira
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

