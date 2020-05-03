MICHAEL MORRIS: Luxury of finger pointing while the poor take a beating

In this, he makes the case advanced from the start by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) — captured in its campaign #LivesAndLivelihoods — which has urged policymakers to avoid the trap of thinking of the economic survival, and the lives, of citizens as being meaningfully distinguishable.

Yet, having started well, Lagardien meandered into identifying the “unsurprising ... usual suspects” ranked behind the “position that may best be described as ‘economy first’”, and segued into contriving a link between Donald Trump’s critical remarks about the World Health Organisation [WHO] (along with “a lot of racism” directed at its Ethiopian leader) and, believe it or not, the IRR.

In his letter to the editor, my colleague, Gabriel Crouse, has already exposed Lagardien’s cynical elision in imputing to the IRR opinions on the WHO expressed by a columnist commissioned by the institute’s online media platform, Daily Friend, in a piece that made clear his opinions were his own (“Don’t confuse the messenger with the message”, April 29).

Anyone can join dots by daubing in ones that weren’t there in the first place, but is the stratagem worth the effort for being so transparent? Perhaps, but only in the phony war of ideological one-upmanship. It’s a bit different in the real world.

Without intending to, Lagardien himself suggested why elsewhere in his column, when he drew on a passage from an economist friend’s blog post to perform the job of "(dispensing) with some of the characters that are driving the ‘save the economy’ (and let the market take the rest) movement”.

The gist is summed up in the final line: “You do not have to lead an interesting life in order to understand how atoms move, but perhaps you do need it to understand what moves humans.” Lagardien’s coda is a smug “that’s them done then”.