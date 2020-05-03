Opinion / Letters

LETTER: When all means some at exclusive ‘Solidarity Fund’

03 May 2020 - 17:45
I have never felt so unwelcome, unwanted and unworthy in the country of my birth. I have listened to, and then read, every word of our president’s speeches.

I was so proud to be a South African. So proud of my heritage. But now it is, sadly, clear that “all South Africans” and “our people” are terms reserved for a select few.

I am confused and afraid that in a crisis, as awful as this is, those in power, those who represent us who put them there, see fit to openly humiliate and malign sole proprietors and certain other sectors who form the backbone of our economy.

For this reason I will not donate to any so-called Solidarity Fund. Why even name the fund that? I will continue to contribute towards the wellbeing of my staff and to that of certain charitable organisations that actually are “in solidarity”.

I’m disgusted and highly disappointed in our president and the entire cabinet who willingly and openly insist on financially and emotionally supporting some South Africans only.

Vivienne Lisher
Via e-mail 

Race controversies hang over Ramaphosa’s relief programme

Two ministers are caught up in legal battles over empowerment criteria placed on Covid-19 funding
National
3 days ago

State relief for tourism sector held up by quotas court challenge

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane argues that her department is obliged by law to grant relief funds according to BEE requirements
National
5 days ago

Solidarity Fund a ‘drop in the ocean’ in fight against Covid-19

The fund — which has raised R2.6bn — will transparently account for its money, says interim CEO
National
1 week ago

