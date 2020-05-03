Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Salute for great man of justice, Denis Goldberg

03 May 2020 - 22:23
Denis Goldberg at his home in Hout Bay with Deputy President David Mabuza, January 23 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED
Denis Goldberg at his home in Hout Bay with Deputy President David Mabuza, January 23 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED

I was sad to hear that Denis Goldberg had died. I had the privilege of meeting him twice. The first time was in early 1993 when he called me at Belron to make an appointment to see me. I had no idea why.

He arrived in my office in the Kings Observatory in Richmond, London. He was a big man, who seemed ill at ease. He sat down and said bluntly, almost brusquely: “I am no good at this. I am raising money to help Mr Mandela into government, and I want R10,000.”

“OK,” I said, “now what shall we spend the rest of our time together talking about?” He laughed and we chatted about his life, about British author Hilda Bernstein (whom I had met).

“What made you so passionate about justice”, I asked. He said: “When I was young and at school in Cape Town, we had a boy in our class with a cleft palate or hare lip.”

“One day something went missing in class. Everyone blamed this boy, because he was different. I was, and am still, so ashamed that I had said nothing to the teacher to defend him at the time, but thereafter I burned with the injustice of it.”

Denis then grinned and said: “I would like to meet that teacher again and thank her for my being in prison.”

He called a couple of times after that, then went back to SA. I followed his activities and saw that his fiery nature and blunt honesty did not always serve him well in politics. He could never abide equivocation.  

I salute this great man of justice. A huge loss to humanity.

Louis Shakinovsky
London

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Denis Goldberg a mensch who lived a remarkable life

Rivonia trialist who spent more than 20 years in jail returned from exile to become one of the ANC’s most impressive speakers
National
3 hours ago

Denis Goldberg — the fixer of books, racquets and an unjust society

The anti-apartheid activist kept spirits up in prison — and knew how to work the system
National
3 hours ago

Struggle veteran Denis Goldberg has died

Denis Goldberg, an anti-apartheid veteran who served 22 years in prison, has died.
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Domestic workers hung out to dry during lockdown
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Covid-19 exposes rot at centre of ANC
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Rot began with Sarafina
Opinion / Letters
4.
SA needs real structural reform, not more jurists ...
Opinion
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government seems to be muddling ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.