LETTER: Salute for great man of justice, Denis Goldberg

I was sad to hear that Denis Goldberg had died. I had the privilege of meeting him twice. The first time was in early 1993 when he called me at Belron to make an appointment to see me. I had no idea why.

He arrived in my office in the Kings Observatory in Richmond, London. He was a big man, who seemed ill at ease. He sat down and said bluntly, almost brusquely: “I am no good at this. I am raising money to help Mr Mandela into government, and I want R10,000.”

“OK,” I said, “now what shall we spend the rest of our time together talking about?” He laughed and we chatted about his life, about British author Hilda Bernstein (whom I had met).

“What made you so passionate about justice”, I asked. He said: “When I was young and at school in Cape Town, we had a boy in our class with a cleft palate or hare lip.”

“One day something went missing in class. Everyone blamed this boy, because he was different. I was, and am still, so ashamed that I had said nothing to the teacher to defend him at the time, but thereafter I burned with the injustice of it.”

Denis then grinned and said: “I would like to meet that teacher again and thank her for my being in prison.”

He called a couple of times after that, then went back to SA. I followed his activities and saw that his fiery nature and blunt honesty did not always serve him well in politics. He could never abide equivocation.

I salute this great man of justice. A huge loss to humanity.

Louis Shakinovsky

London

