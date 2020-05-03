LETTER: People now fear the government more than the virus

Draco compiled Athens’s first set of written laws. Being somewhat unimaginative, he once decided that stealing apples merited death, while all more serious offences got the same punishment by default.

Despite Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s protestations to the contrary, the ANC’s “disastrous regulations” are much the same. Instead of a moderate removal of constitutional rights and freedoms that could be ramped up if Covid-19 infection rates surged, it aggressively imposed a total lockdown. This, together with nonsensical prescriptions, rapidly turned co-operation into confrontation.

The public’s fear and resentment is now focused on the ANC government rather than the virus. Scrummages for food parcels show the remaining vestiges of the social compact have been blown out like old sails, and the economy is floundering on a rocky lee shore.

Where the Athenians eventually found a Solon to save them, I fear all we can expect is a dictator like Julius (Caesar) Malema instead.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.