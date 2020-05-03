Opinion / Letters

LETTER: People now fear the government more than the virus

03 May 2020 - 22:26
Residents queue at a food distribution point in Centurion, May 2 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Residents queue at a food distribution point in Centurion, May 2 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Draco compiled Athens’s first set of written laws. Being somewhat unimaginative, he once decided that stealing apples merited death, while all more serious offences got the same punishment by default.

Despite Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s protestations to the contrary, the ANC’s “disastrous regulations” are much the same. Instead of a moderate removal of constitutional rights and freedoms that could be ramped up if Covid-19 infection rates surged, it aggressively imposed a total lockdown. This, together with nonsensical prescriptions, rapidly turned co-operation into confrontation.

The public’s fear and resentment is now focused on the ANC government rather than the virus. Scrummages for food parcels show the remaining vestiges of the social compact have been blown out like old sails, and the economy is floundering on a rocky lee shore.

Where the Athenians eventually found a Solon to save them, I fear all we can expect is a dictator like Julius (Caesar) Malema instead.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Close to 100 criminal charges laid against police officers in lockdown, MPs told

Incidents 'grossly undermine' the government's effort to curb the spread of virus, says SAPS strategic management chief
National
4 days ago

We are failing to hold our elected leaders to account amid a huge crisis

The ANC has developed a formidable playbook for sidelining objective arguments by wrapping issues around contested values, writes Shawn Hagedorn
Opinion
3 days ago

Lockdown eases (slightly), but up to 7m may lose jobs

The economic cost of the lockdown is starting to become clear — and it’s a horror show
Features
2 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Luxury of finger pointing while the poor take a beating

Columnist Ismail Lagardien wrongly accuses the Institute of Race Relations of putting the economy ahead of saving lives
Opinion
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: And now, it’s all about the economy

Today, the sense of dread you pick up isn’t mainly about SA’s coronavirus infection rate; it’s about the death spiral of the economy
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Domestic workers hung out to dry during lockdown
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Covid-19 exposes rot at centre of ANC
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Rot began with Sarafina
Opinion / Letters
4.
SA needs real structural reform, not more jurists ...
Opinion
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government seems to be muddling ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Look beyond the medical to bankruptcy and destitution

Opinion / Letters

WILMOT JAMES: Strengthening world and national health institutions are critical ...

Opinion

LETTER: Funerals a problem during Covid-19 lockdown

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA has traded basic freedoms for safety

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.