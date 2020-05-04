National

DA puts Ebrahim Patel under pressure to fully open up e-commerce

The party wants the trade & industry minister to explain to MPs why online shopping has been restricted

04 May 2020 - 15:18 Bekezela Phakathi
Trade & industry minister Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Trade & industry minister Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel is under pressure to explain to parliament the rationale behind restricting e-commerce at a time when many countries are embracing online platforms as part of measures to restrict movement of people to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

Last week, Patel, who has clashed with various groups opposed to some of the lockdown regulations, said the government could not allow unfettered e-commerce as this would be unfair on other traders such as spaza shops. Under the level 4 lockdown regulations, Patel said e-commerce will be expanded incrementally. At present he has allowed the sale of essential food items, winter clothing, bedding, hot foods, stationery and cellphones.

However, logistics and e-commerce businesses are pushing for the government to fully open up home deliveries, saying such a move would actually aid the fight against the pandemic. Retailers have said lifting restrictions on products that can be sold online would encourage customers to stay at home while saving retail workers’ jobs.

Takealot CEO Kim Reid said in April that online shopping is in line with the government’s health objectives to keep people at home and should be permitted.

On Monday, DA MP Dean Macpherson said he had written to portfolio committee chair for trade & industry Duma Nkosi to invite Patel to justify the e-commerce restrictions.

“To date, no logical rationale has been provided to South Africans and businesses by the minister,” Macpherson said. Instead, the MPs were told by the minister during a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday of “directions” permitting  the incremental expansion of e-commerce. He said the incremental expansion had to take into account the need to limit the extent of movement on the road, contact between people, law enforcement challenges and the effect on other businesses.

Macpherson said it is critical Patel takes SA into his confidence and details what these “directions” are and when they will be issued.

“The continued rejection of unfettered e-commerce is simply unsustainable and without reason. Further to this, SA is a real outlier when compared to other countries that are relying on e-commerce to get goods to consumers in a safe way to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission,” he said.

“It is time that we start walking the talk when it comes to the fourth industrial revolution and embrace e-commerce. Parliament has made much of this new revolution and now is a perfect opportunity to use its oversight powers to compel the minister to justify his views and demand a way forward,” Macpherson said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Real economic cost of lockdown not clear yet, says Patel

Minister plays down estimates by economists
Economy
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government seems to be muddling through lockdown on a wing and a prayer

Not a shred of evidence-based policy-making is evident in ministers’ pronouncements
Opinion
20 hours ago

Economy’s shift to level 3 will depend on health results

More sectors will be added only if infections are manageable, says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Not satisfied with cold chicken, Patel short-circuits e-commerce too

Minister misses the point about reopening the economy, which is to help businesses survive and save jobs
Opinion
5 days ago

E-commerce bosses lock horns with Ebrahim Patel over blanket shopping ban

Online sales are in line with objectives to keep people at home, says Takealot CEO Kim Reid
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
See you in court: Cabinet takes a hard line on ...
National / Health
2.
Transnet pension fund lawsuit alleges looting of ...
National
3.
UIF may have to sell bond investments if it can’t ...
National
4.
Motor dealers to open, but with uncertainty
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa says B-BBEE will be strengthened ...
National

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Fast response let down by economic blunders

Opinion / Columnists

See you in court: Cabinet takes a hard line on tobacco sales ban

National / Health

Covid-19 hit on economy deepens

Business

PETER BRUCE: Fatuous rules will kill legitimacy of the Covid-19 war

Opinion / Columnists

BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s have a clear road map of how businesses will operate on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.