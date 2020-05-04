ROB ROSE: See no evil: Mkhize’s transparency problem

China has also used this opportunity to, among other things, arrest 15 high-profile democrats in Hong Kong. It’s a country that has never tolerated dissent (or bad publicity), but the fact that last year’s Hong Kong protests were broadcast live stopped China’s Communist Party from indulging its worst instincts. Now, with every camera crew otherwise occupied, China is pushing through atrocious laws, like one which allows for those who ‘insult the national anthem’ to be jailed.

Closer to home, we have Uganda, a country ruled by the tyrannical Yoweri Museveni and still living in the middle ages when it comes to human rights, which arrested 23 gay and transgender people living in a shelter a month ago, supposedly for breaking the rules on gathering during Covid-19.

Today, a month later, they’re still in jail, unable to speak to their lawyers. “Covid-19 was used as an excuse to get them remanded to prison. And Covid is still being used as an excuse not to bring them to court,” says one of their lawyers.

It shouldn’t be any surprise that Museveni, who has ruled Uganda as a caricature of a tinpot dictator for 34-years, should be using Covid-19 to further his craven ambitions. This is, after all, a man who signed the anti-homosexuality bill into law in 2014.

Museveni has also threatened that “politicians who try to distribute food will be arrested and charged with attempted murder”. And it isn’t just idle talk: opposition member of parliament Francis Zaake was arrested and tortured for distributing food on April 19. Afterward, Zaake was so injured that a magistrate refused to entertain charging him because of his “ill health”.

Museveni, obviously has no business still leading a country. But he won’t be the only one using this pandemic to cloak his vilest political ambitions.

As the Economist asks: “how many dissidents have been jailed for violating quarantine rules? Of the vast sums being mobilised to tackle the pandemic, how much has been stolen by strongmen and their flunkeys?”

Censorship kills

As the despots run wild, predictably, journalists are being crushed.

Take Madagascar, whose president Andry Rajoelina says the country has found a “herbal cure” for the coronavirus, made from a bitterroot called artemisia, mixed with other medicinal plants, such as ravintsara. It’s a tonic he’s now marketing as Covid-Organics. Rajoelina claims his remedy has already cured two people, adding that “we can change the history of the entire world”.

But is this just snake oil? At this point, it’s hard to say. What we do know is that Madagascar has recorded 149 cases but, it says, no deaths.

Nonetheless, Madagascar’s own medical academy (Anamem) seems doubtful, saying “scientific evidence had not been established” around Covid-Organics. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is equally reluctant to endorse it.

While Rajoelina says there have been tests done that verify his claims, the BBC reports here that his chief of staff admitted that it was “tested on fewer than 20 people over a period of three weeks”.

But there’s another reason to be wary of anything Rajoelina says: those who dare to criticise his response to Covid-19 are in danger of being swiftly jailed.

This is what happened to journalist Arphine Helisoa, the publishing director at the Ny Valosoa (The Reward) newspaper, in April. She was arrested, the government said because she “spread false news and incited hatred toward the president”. The issue appears to be a report on a French news website, which claimed that Rajoelina was a “killer” because of his poor response to the epidemic. She is still in jail.

In this context, you’d be wise to take anything Rajoelina says with a pinch of salt. Anything deemed less than glowing about his Covid-19 response, or skeptical about his miracle cure, will doubtless attract great vengeance and furious anger from his henchmen.