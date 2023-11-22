EDITORIAL: Transnet needs to focus on productivity — and partners
The cost in terms of economic growth has been enormous as a result of the mess at the rail utility
22 November 2023 - 05:00
Rome is burning, Transnet acting CEO Michelle Phillips said on Monday. She was describing the crisis at the Durban port, where more than 60 vessels are waiting at anchor, with tens of thousands of containers stuck at sea and the backlog expected to take months to clear.
Now it is imports that are embroiled in the logistics crisis, with retailers such as Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Shoprite facing challenges in getting their goods on time for the festive season, and industrial companies facing setbacks in receiving vital imports of spares and equipment...
