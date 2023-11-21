EDITORIAL: Don’t shut down our remaining channels
We urge MPs to vote against the closure of the Israeli embassy because we believe peace in the Middle East is worth our time
Today, MPs are due to vote on the motion brought by Julius Malema’s EFF for the Israeli embassy to be closed. The governing ANC is expected to soften the text to ask for a temporary closure of the embassy until Tel Aviv agrees to a ceasefire and negotiated settlement of the Gaza conflict.
This newspaper has no vote to cast today. But it has a vested interest in our country’s diplomatic relations with the world, and is interested in the peaceful coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians. We support the two-state solution to the conflict. Since October 7, we have unequivocally condemned the violence and urged a quick return to negotiations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.