EDITORIAL: Monetary policy committee will talk (Thanksgiving) turkey
The members will consider whether the US has inflation under control and whether the Fed will start cutting rates soon
20 November 2023 - 05:00
The US celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, coincidentally on the same day our own monetary policy committee (MPC) announces its final interest rate decision of 2023.
For us, Thanksgiving is mainly the day before Black Friday and the retail splurge that goes with it. For Americans, it is a day when families come together to gather for Thanksgiving dinner, often with a large roast turkey as the centrepiece...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.