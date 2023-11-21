EDITORIAL: It is nonsense to claim the Proteas choked once again
They fought back hard after a dismal start and came close to pulling off an historic victory
21 November 2023 - 05:00
Given the Proteas’ chequered history in cricket world cups, it was inevitable that being knocked out in the semifinals this time around in India would revive the “choking” tag, particularly since our exit was again courtesy of ultimate winner Australia. But it is nonsense, however inevitable it may have been.
The SA players didn’t “choke”. On the contrary, they fought back hard after a dismal start and came pretty darn close to pulling off an historic victory...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.