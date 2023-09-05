EDITORIAL: Take the wheel, Mr Minister
SA’s motor industry urgently needs a policy for the future, so just get on with it David Masondo
05 September 2023 - 05:00
In June, Autopax, a Kenyan company, announced a deal with SGMW. SGMW won’t ring too many bells in SA but it is a big deal. The company is a joint venture between US juggernaut General Motors and SAIC, a vast state-owned Chinese car company that builds more than 5.5-million cars a year.
The Kenyan operation will not be so large, but the deal to assemble the Air YETU, a rebranded version of the company’s $5,000 Wuling Air electric car that comes with a range of up to 300km, indicates that such things are possible in Kenya — a locally built, urban EV at an affordable price...
