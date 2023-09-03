Petrol outlook is dim due to higher sales of smaller cars and EVs, says Sasol
Energy and chemicals group seeks to mitigate risk of an oversupply of fuel to the country
03 September 2023 - 18:58
Sasol has warned investors that the outlook for petrol is dimming as demand shifts increasingly to more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles (EVs).
In its annual report published on Friday, the energy and chemicals company said petrol demand remains weak because of hybrid-working, high prices and improved efficiency in technology...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.