Companies / Energy

Petrol outlook is dim due to higher sales of smaller cars and EVs, says Sasol

Energy and chemicals group seeks to mitigate risk of an oversupply of fuel to the country

BL Premium
03 September 2023 - 18:58 Kabelo Khumalo and Michelle Gumede

Sasol has warned investors that the outlook for petrol is dimming as demand shifts increasingly to more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles (EVs).

In its annual report published on Friday, the energy and chemicals company said petrol demand remains weak because of hybrid-working, high prices and improved efficiency in technology...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.