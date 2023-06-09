Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Sustainability and finance

Gold Fields links its finance costs to its ESG performance

09 June 2023 - 05:00

Full marks to Gold Fields for linking its finance costs to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The company has refinanced its $1.2bn revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 16 international banks, and for the first time, the new facility is linked to the achievement of Gold Fields’ ESG priorities: gender diversity, water stewardship and decarbonisation.

This means that Gold Fields will enjoy lower interest rates on its loans if it meets or exceeds its 2030 ESG targets. Conversely, it will pay a premium on its margin if it fails to meet these targets. It’s a pity Gold Fields did not disclose how much it will pay in penalties if it falls short of ESG performance targets.   ..

