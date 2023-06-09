MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares touch strongest level since February 16
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Buyers sought due to the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
The Middle East and North Africa had the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies market last year
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
Full marks to Gold Fields for linking its finance costs to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The company has refinanced its $1.2bn revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 16 international banks, and for the first time, the new facility is linked to the achievement of Gold Fields’ ESG priorities: gender diversity, water stewardship and decarbonisation.
This means that Gold Fields will enjoy lower interest rates on its loans if it meets or exceeds its 2030 ESG targets. Conversely, it will pay a premium on its margin if it fails to meet these targets. It’s a pity Gold Fields did not disclose how much it will pay in penalties if it falls short of ESG performance targets. ..
EDITORIAL: Sustainability and finance
Gold Fields links its finance costs to its ESG performance
