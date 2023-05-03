This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

EDITORIAL: Remembering Harry Belafonte’s role in fighting apartheid

The US actor and singer who died last week, was a friend to SA

03 May 2023 - 05:00
Harry Belafonte. Picture: SUPPLIED

It has become fashionable to downplay the role of the international community in helping SA attain its freedom from apartheid and colonialism. Undoubtedly, South Africans owe their freedom to themselves — those who stayed in the country braving a brutal regime and those who left to fight it. However, we need to remember the friends around the world who helped.

Among those who contributed to the global anti-apartheid movement were artists. One of those was Harry Belafonte, who died last week at age 96.

Though his first love was acting, Belafonte later diversified his career into singing and fighting for human rights in his native US and across the world. For SA, he worked hard to promote the UN cultural boycott of the apartheid state, and collaborated with many South African artists, including the late Miriam Makeba, to use their talents to highlight the injustice that was apartheid.

Significantly, Belafonte used his influence and supported the Black Caucus, a lobby in Washington, to pressure the US government to make apartheid economically unviable through crippling sanctions as a result of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986. Though it took longer to impose these measures, US civil society’s pressure helped in reducing attacks on unarmed black South Africans.

Accordingly, it was refreshing this week to hear our government recognise Belafonte’s contribution. We owe him a debt of gratitude.

