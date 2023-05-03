EDITORIAL: Remembering Harry Belafonte’s role in fighting apartheid

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Their taps running dry, Zakheni Village residents face hardship as irregular water supply forces reliance on costly alternatives
How the ANC has clung to power this long is already a modern miracle. It is the antithesis of everything a democracy is supposed to produce
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Political detainees and a journalist are among those released and have been warned they would be arrested and given additional sentences if they reoffend
First South African to win the gruelling event from and to Les Sables-d’Olonne, France
Rupert Stadler to confess in exchange for a suspended sentence and a €1.1m fine
It has become fashionable to downplay the role of the international community in helping SA attain its freedom from apartheid and colonialism. Undoubtedly, South Africans owe their freedom to themselves — those who stayed in the country braving a brutal regime and those who left to fight it. However, we need to remember the friends around the world who helped.
Among those who contributed to the global anti-apartheid movement were artists. One of those was Harry Belafonte, who died last week at age 96.
Though his first love was acting, Belafonte later diversified his career into singing and fighting for human rights in his native US and across the world. For SA, he worked hard to promote the UN cultural boycott of the apartheid state, and collaborated with many South African artists, including the late Miriam Makeba, to use their talents to highlight the injustice that was apartheid.
Significantly, Belafonte used his influence and supported the Black Caucus, a lobby in Washington, to pressure the US government to make apartheid economically unviable through crippling sanctions as a result of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986. Though it took longer to impose these measures, US civil society’s pressure helped in reducing attacks on unarmed black South Africans.
Accordingly, it was refreshing this week to hear our government recognise Belafonte’s contribution. We owe him a debt of gratitude.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Remembering Harry Belafonte’s role in fighting apartheid
The US actor and singer who died last week, was a friend to SA
It has become fashionable to downplay the role of the international community in helping SA attain its freedom from apartheid and colonialism. Undoubtedly, South Africans owe their freedom to themselves — those who stayed in the country braving a brutal regime and those who left to fight it. However, we need to remember the friends around the world who helped.
Among those who contributed to the global anti-apartheid movement were artists. One of those was Harry Belafonte, who died last week at age 96.
Though his first love was acting, Belafonte later diversified his career into singing and fighting for human rights in his native US and across the world. For SA, he worked hard to promote the UN cultural boycott of the apartheid state, and collaborated with many South African artists, including the late Miriam Makeba, to use their talents to highlight the injustice that was apartheid.
Significantly, Belafonte used his influence and supported the Black Caucus, a lobby in Washington, to pressure the US government to make apartheid economically unviable through crippling sanctions as a result of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986. Though it took longer to impose these measures, US civil society’s pressure helped in reducing attacks on unarmed black South Africans.
Accordingly, it was refreshing this week to hear our government recognise Belafonte’s contribution. We owe him a debt of gratitude.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: ANC happy with a puppet president
EDITORIAL: Diplomacy needed in ICC debacle
EDITORIAL: Bug apocalypse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.