EDITORIAL: Bug apocalypse

Investors optimistic May Day travel will boost demand
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns the conflict could ‘engulf whole region and beyond’
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Six months on, if anyone has identified the culprits in the Nord Stream blast, they are keeping it to themselves
As things fall apart, an environment has been created in which the scavengers of the night are able to thrive. A wet summer brought about a “near-pandemic outbreak” of cockroaches across SA, according to agrochemical advocacy group CropLife SA.
The group, which provides the public with advice on the safe use of pesticides and herbicides, said its emergency line saw a surge of calls from people needing advice on managing cockroach infestations. It was, they said, not only the climate that spurred the critters’ numbers, but also unhygienic conditions.
In their most recent (2022) infrastructure report card, the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) said sanitation and wastewater services in SA were either approaching risk of failure or already unfit for purpose.
The department of water & sanitation’s 2022 Green Drop assessment revealed that out of 995 sanitation systems, only 22 Green Drops were awarded, compared with 60 in 2013. Municipal sanitation and wastewater systems rated to be in a critical state increased from 29% to 39%.
Waste collection and disposal did not perform any better. The SAICE reported a reduction in refuse collection in large urban areas and a big increase in indiscriminate dumping in rural and smaller municipal areas.
This is just one of the ways in which service delivery decay is chipping away South Africans’ quality of life. The public health implications are alarming.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Bug apocalypse
A cockroach plague reveals the state of our sanitation networks. It's not good
As things fall apart, an environment has been created in which the scavengers of the night are able to thrive. A wet summer brought about a “near-pandemic outbreak” of cockroaches across SA, according to agrochemical advocacy group CropLife SA.
The group, which provides the public with advice on the safe use of pesticides and herbicides, said its emergency line saw a surge of calls from people needing advice on managing cockroach infestations. It was, they said, not only the climate that spurred the critters’ numbers, but also unhygienic conditions.
In their most recent (2022) infrastructure report card, the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) said sanitation and wastewater services in SA were either approaching risk of failure or already unfit for purpose.
The department of water & sanitation’s 2022 Green Drop assessment revealed that out of 995 sanitation systems, only 22 Green Drops were awarded, compared with 60 in 2013. Municipal sanitation and wastewater systems rated to be in a critical state increased from 29% to 39%.
Waste collection and disposal did not perform any better. The SAICE reported a reduction in refuse collection in large urban areas and a big increase in indiscriminate dumping in rural and smaller municipal areas.
This is just one of the ways in which service delivery decay is chipping away South Africans’ quality of life. The public health implications are alarming.
EDITORIAL: Judicial watchdog improves, but can still do better
EDITORIAL: Order of the absurd
EDITORIAL: Maybe penny wise, but very pound foolish
EDITORIAL: How to crash a JET
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
India passes China as world’s most populous nation — UN report
Is a bigger cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s townships?
Reopening Durban beaches will inject ‘billions’ into tourism sector
KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: Pit latrines at schools must be eradicated
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.