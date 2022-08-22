×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Medical Schemes regulator to fight Health Squared’s efforts to close shop

Medical scheme says its position is so precarious it could be insolvent by year-end

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 19:08 Tamar Kahn

The medical schemes regulator is set to challenge Health Squared medical scheme’s high court application to wind up its business by August 31.

Health Squared stunned members with the news on Friday that it had applied to the Johannesburg High Court to close its doors, saying it was in such a precarious financial position that it could be insolvent by the end of the year. Quickly winding up the business while it still had reserves meant members were guaranteed their claims would be paid, it said in court papers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.