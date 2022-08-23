×

Regulator in urgent talks to secure cover for Health Squared members

23 August 2022 - 10:40 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 23 August 2022 - 21:09

The medical schemes regulator is in urgent talks with seven of SA’s biggest open medical schemes to absorb Health Squared members, who were sent scrambling for alternative cover after it announced on Friday that it was seeking voluntary liquidation.

The stakes are high because the schemes need to balance the interests of their current members against those left stranded by Health Squared’s unprecedented move...

