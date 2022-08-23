Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
More than a third of people globally would delete themselves off the internet if they could, a survey says
Chinese authorities recently suspended SA wool exports because of foot-and-mouth outbreak
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
Business Day TV talks to Flanagan after the company reported lower annual profit
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
European Drought Observatory's report says 47% of the continent is in a state of alert or warning
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
The medical schemes regulator is in urgent talks with seven of SA’s biggest open medical schemes to absorb Health Squared members, who were sent scrambling for alternative cover after it announced on Friday that it was seeking voluntary liquidation.
The stakes are high because the schemes need to balance the interests of their current members against those left stranded by Health Squared’s unprecedented move...
Regulator in urgent talks to secure cover for Health Squared members
