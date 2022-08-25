Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Time to decide whether government should protect certain producers or consumers
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
The food services group raises its dividend for the year 75% to R7 per share, with profits rising by more than half to above pre-pandemic levels
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
New reads by one of SA’s finest writers, Mark Winkler, debut novelist Onke Mazibuko and writer and professor Bronwyn Law-Viljoen
Inflation at a 13-year-high of close to 8% is a scary number, even if not quite as scary as the UK’s latest 10.1% and climbing, or even the US’s 8.5%.
As disturbing is the fact that the biggest drivers of the July jump in SA’s consumer price inflation rate were again food and fuel. Food inflation has climbed to 9.7% with double-digit increases in staples such as bread and cereals and meat. Stats SA points out that inflation for the nondurable goods that consumers buy most frequently — food, drink, electricity, fuel and medicine — is running at 14.4%...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Signs are we’ve hit peak inflation
Inflation at a 13-year-high of close to 8% is a scary number, even if not quite as scary as the UK’s latest 10.1% and climbing, or even the US’s 8.5%.
As disturbing is the fact that the biggest drivers of the July jump in SA’s consumer price inflation rate were again food and fuel. Food inflation has climbed to 9.7% with double-digit increases in staples such as bread and cereals and meat. Stats SA points out that inflation for the nondurable goods that consumers buy most frequently — food, drink, electricity, fuel and medicine — is running at 14.4%...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.