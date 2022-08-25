×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Signs are we’ve hit peak inflation

25 August 2022 - 05:08

Inflation at a 13-year-high of close to 8% is a scary number, even if not quite as scary as the UK’s latest 10.1% and climbing, or even the US’s 8.5%.

As disturbing is the fact that the biggest drivers of the July jump in SA’s consumer price inflation rate were again food and fuel. Food inflation has climbed to 9.7% with double-digit increases in staples such as bread and cereals and meat. Stats SA points out that inflation for the nondurable goods that consumers buy most frequently — food, drink, electricity, fuel and medicine — is running at 14.4%...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.